4765 Saginaw Circle

Amenities
Great Pleasanton Location! Rare Single Story Townhome - This townhome is still available.
Darling single story townhome with great Pleasanton location. Near the freeway, shopping, BART and more… Completely upgraded a couple years ago with laminate wood flooring, faux wood and shutter window coverings, updated kitchen and more…
Residence Description:
LIVING ROOM:
• Spacious room
• Vaulted ceiling
• Wood laminate flooring throughout the room
KITCHEN:
• Lovely Bright Kitchen
• Equipped with electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator
• Nice sized Eating area
• Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
• Granite countertops and upgraded cabinets
MASTER SUITE:
• Spacious Bedroom
• Private bath with shower stall and vanity area
• Walk-in Closet
OTHER FEATURES:
• Full Hallway bath
• 2 more spacious bedrooms
• 2 assigned parking spaces
• Laundry closet
• Fenced patio with locking gate and storage closet.
Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely townhome today!
Townhome is available for move in July 2020:
• Minimum of a one year lease
• NO PETS
• NO SMOKING
(RLNE4199246)