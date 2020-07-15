4765 Saginaw Circle

Amenities

Great Pleasanton Location! Rare Single Story Townhome - This townhome is still available.



Darling single story townhome with great Pleasanton location. Near the freeway, shopping, BART and more… Completely upgraded a couple years ago with laminate wood flooring, faux wood and shutter window coverings, updated kitchen and more…



Residence Description:



LIVING ROOM:

• Spacious room

• Vaulted ceiling

• Wood laminate flooring throughout the room



KITCHEN:

• Lovely Bright Kitchen

• Equipped with electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator

• Nice sized Eating area

• Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space

• Granite countertops and upgraded cabinets



MASTER SUITE:

• Spacious Bedroom

• Private bath with shower stall and vanity area

• Walk-in Closet



OTHER FEATURES:

• Full Hallway bath

• 2 more spacious bedrooms

• 2 assigned parking spaces

• Laundry closet

• Fenced patio with locking gate and storage closet.



Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely townhome today!



Townhome is available for move in July 2020:

• Minimum of a one year lease

• NO PETS

• NO SMOKING



