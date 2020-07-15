All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 4765 Saginaw Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
4765 Saginaw Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4765 Saginaw Circle

4765 Saginaw Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4765 Saginaw Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Pleasanton Location! Rare Single Story Townhome - This townhome is still available.

Darling single story townhome with great Pleasanton location. Near the freeway, shopping, BART and more… Completely upgraded a couple years ago with laminate wood flooring, faux wood and shutter window coverings, updated kitchen and more…

Residence Description:

LIVING ROOM:
• Spacious room
• Vaulted ceiling
• Wood laminate flooring throughout the room

KITCHEN:
• Lovely Bright Kitchen
• Equipped with electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator
• Nice sized Eating area
• Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
• Granite countertops and upgraded cabinets

MASTER SUITE:
• Spacious Bedroom
• Private bath with shower stall and vanity area
• Walk-in Closet

OTHER FEATURES:
• Full Hallway bath
• 2 more spacious bedrooms
• 2 assigned parking spaces
• Laundry closet
• Fenced patio with locking gate and storage closet.

Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely townhome today!

Townhome is available for move in July 2020:
• Minimum of a one year lease
• NO PETS
• NO SMOKING

(RLNE4199246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have any available units?
4765 Saginaw Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasanton, CA.
What amenities does 4765 Saginaw Circle have?
Some of 4765 Saginaw Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 Saginaw Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4765 Saginaw Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 Saginaw Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4765 Saginaw Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4765 Saginaw Circle offers parking.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4765 Saginaw Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have a pool?
No, 4765 Saginaw Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have accessible units?
No, 4765 Saginaw Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4765 Saginaw Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4765 Saginaw Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4765 Saginaw Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Hacienda Commons
5000 Owens Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms
Pleasanton Apartments with BalconiesPleasanton Apartments with Parking
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CA
Vacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco