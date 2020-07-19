438 Cottam Place

Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to lease upgraded corner lot single family home in gated Founders Park community. Excellent open floorplan with 4 upstairs bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The numerous upgrades and amenities include: remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and stainless sink, tile floors and mosaic glass tile backsplash, fireplace in family room, LED recessed lighting, window blinds, large master bed/bath with walk in closet, window blindsgood sized backyard and side yard, walking distance to award winning schools.