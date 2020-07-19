All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 5 2019

438 Cottam Place

438 East Cottam Place · No Longer Available
Location

438 East Cottam Place, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to lease upgraded corner lot single family home in gated Founders Park community. Excellent open floorplan with 4 upstairs bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The numerous upgrades and amenities include: remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and stainless sink, tile floors and mosaic glass tile backsplash, fireplace in family room, LED recessed lighting, window blinds, large master bed/bath with walk in closet, window blindsgood sized backyard and side yard, walking distance to award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Cottam Place have any available units?
438 Cottam Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Cottam Place have?
Some of 438 Cottam Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Cottam Place currently offering any rent specials?
438 Cottam Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Cottam Place pet-friendly?
No, 438 Cottam Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 438 Cottam Place offer parking?
No, 438 Cottam Place does not offer parking.
Does 438 Cottam Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Cottam Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Cottam Place have a pool?
No, 438 Cottam Place does not have a pool.
Does 438 Cottam Place have accessible units?
No, 438 Cottam Place does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Cottam Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Cottam Place has units with dishwashers.
