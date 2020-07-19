438 Cottam Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease upgraded corner lot single family home in gated Founders Park community. Excellent open floorplan with 4 upstairs bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The numerous upgrades and amenities include: remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and stainless sink, tile floors and mosaic glass tile backsplash, fireplace in family room, LED recessed lighting, window blinds, large master bed/bath with walk in closet, window blindsgood sized backyard and side yard, walking distance to award winning schools.