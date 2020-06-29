All apartments in Pico Rivera
4531 Deland Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

4531 Deland Ave

4531 Deland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Deland Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
$2350 - Newly refurbished 2 Bed/1 Bath house in Pico Rivera. Brand new kitchen and bathroom remodel. New paint and floors throughout the house. Gas, Electric, Water and Lawn Service included!!! Close to major freeways and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Deland Ave have any available units?
4531 Deland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
Is 4531 Deland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Deland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Deland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4531 Deland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 4531 Deland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4531 Deland Ave offers parking.
Does 4531 Deland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 Deland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Deland Ave have a pool?
No, 4531 Deland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Deland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4531 Deland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Deland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 Deland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 Deland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 Deland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
