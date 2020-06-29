4531 Deland Ave

4531 Deland Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 Pico Rivera
$2350 - Newly refurbished 2 Bed/1 Bath house in Pico Rivera. Brand new kitchen and bathroom remodel. New paint and floors throughout the house. Gas, Electric, Water and Lawn Service included!!! Close to major freeways and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
