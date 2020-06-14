/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Pico Rivera
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Pico Rivera
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avocado Heights
1 Unit Available
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available 09/09/20 Back House - Property Id: 299586 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7633 Bright Ave
7633 Bright Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
200 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.
