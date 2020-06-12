188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
5243 Lindsey Avenue
5243 Lindsey Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Se renta casa de 3 recamaras 1 bao cerca de escuelas comercio y ms. Tiene para conectar lavadora y secadora y tiene 1 parking para carro Para ms informacin llamar 213-587-3801 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Pico Rivera
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Pico Rivera
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
Downey
1 Unit Available
9730 Julius Ave
9730 Julius Avenue, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1772 sqft
9730 Julius Ave Available 06/15/20 Apply Online at www.TKGPM.com - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com A super cute three-bedroom home in Downey. Fresh paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring.
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
13903 Fairford Ave
13903 Fairford Avenue, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1538 sqft
Available 06/17/20 Great large 3BR, 2BA house, corner lot, must see!! - Property Id: 292716 Great 3BR, 2BA house, large family room open to kitchen, laundry room many upgrades, residential location convenient to schools, shopping and freeway.
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14662 Horticultural Dr
14662 Horticultural Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
4000 sqft
Private unit with Amazing Views - Property Id: 253199 Breath taking home adjacent to a separate rental. Must see to appreciate. Panoramic views of city lights. Spectacular views of the city. Multi-level Spanish Villa with contemporary convenience.
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.
Downey
1 Unit Available
11719 Morning Avenue
11719 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA
DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey.
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
908 Tegner Drive
908 Tegner Drive, Monterey Park, CA
Well-maintained home in a good neighborhood in Monterey Park; tri-level home with 1 bedroom on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1,711 sq.ft.
