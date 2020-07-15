/
studio apartments
41 Studio Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA
3 Units Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.
Results within 10 miles of Pico Rivera
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
23 Units Available
Historic Cultural
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
623 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,670
631 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,069
765 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,065
714 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
98 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
54 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,777
485 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
16 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,545
526 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
7 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,749
579 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
3 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,723
450 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
68 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,098
556 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,330
489 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,929
666 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,659
500 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
458 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
