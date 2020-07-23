Apartment List
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Pico Rivera are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9633 Florpark Street
9633 Florpark Street, Pico Rivera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
872 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath Home located near schools, shopping centers, and hwys. This home has a spacious front yard with a driveway that leads to the detached garage . The living room and bedrooms are equipped with very clean carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
8461 Maxine
8461 Maxine Street, Pico Rivera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
862 sqft
The subject property is a newly single family home that consists of two bedrooms and one bath a one car attached garage. It is located in a residential area.
Results within 1 mile of Pico Rivera
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1301 South Greenwood Avenue
1301 South Greenwood Avenue, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
825 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom is something you do not want to miss! The spacious living room includes tile flooring. All appliances are included! The bedrooms are very spacious with a lot of closet space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
4512 Workman Mill Road
4512 Workman Mill Road, Rose Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
994 sqft
Absolutely stunning condo in the wonderful Spyglass Villa Community! This property features 2 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room with a fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, laundry room and a beautiful balcony view.
Results within 5 miles of Pico Rivera
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
950 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
6 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
925 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
3 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
South Whittier
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, two covered carports ,window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bell
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District
6333 Bright Avenue
6333 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Upstairs condo in small, quiet complex located walking distance from shops restaurants and parks in historic uptown Whittier. Newly remodeled kitchen. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space. Laundry facilities on premises.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
211 N Huntington Avenue
211 North Huntington Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
700 sqft
This house is two bedrooms and one bathroom, very clear and new wood floor updated most recently. It is located in center downtown of monterey park. Close to shopping center, restaurants, and parks. Central air and parking attached the building.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Pico Rivera, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Pico Rivera are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Pico Rivera near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Pico Rivera that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

