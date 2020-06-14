Apartment List
202 Apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA with garage

Pico Rivera apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UIlLDB1zRZITmTOZyYCsUgZe4Iymh_eB/view?usp=drivesdk Centrally located on S. Orange.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pico Rivera, CA

Pico Rivera apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

