The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly courtyard lobby package receiving

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Newly Reduced Rents. Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. The Hudson, A Greystar Elan Community will offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom loft-style apartments. This luxe apartment community is located in Pasadenas Playhouse District and is perfect for anyone who seeks a walkable home life near Colorado Blvd and an easy commute. Were located a short walk to the Lake Avenue stop along the Metro Gold Line and only 15 minutes to Glendale and Burbank. Call to schedule a virtual tour today.