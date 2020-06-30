997 E. California Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

2 Bedroom Townhome walking distance to Cal Tech - This two story townhome is located in one of the most desirable areas of pasadena...Just steps from south lake ave. Shopping and cal tech. The downstairs features a lg. Dining room, updated kitchen, a liv. Room with a fireplace that leads out to the enclosed back patio. Laminate flooring, fixtures, a security system, stainless steel appliances and a stackable washer and dryer. The upstairs features two bedroom suites and custom built-ins in the closets. The master bedroom is very spacious and the master bath has a separate whirlpool tub and shower. The complex features gated, covered parking and a lovely pool and spa.



No Pets Allowed



