Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

997 E. California Blvd.

997 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

997 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom Townhome walking distance to Cal Tech - This two story townhome is located in one of the most desirable areas of pasadena...Just steps from south lake ave. Shopping and cal tech. The downstairs features a lg. Dining room, updated kitchen, a liv. Room with a fireplace that leads out to the enclosed back patio. Laminate flooring, fixtures, a security system, stainless steel appliances and a stackable washer and dryer. The upstairs features two bedroom suites and custom built-ins in the closets. The master bedroom is very spacious and the master bath has a separate whirlpool tub and shower. The complex features gated, covered parking and a lovely pool and spa.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 E. California Blvd. have any available units?
997 E. California Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 997 E. California Blvd. have?
Some of 997 E. California Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 E. California Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
997 E. California Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 E. California Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 997 E. California Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 997 E. California Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 997 E. California Blvd. offers parking.
Does 997 E. California Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 997 E. California Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 E. California Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 997 E. California Blvd. has a pool.
Does 997 E. California Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 997 E. California Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 997 E. California Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 997 E. California Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

