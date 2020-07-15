972 E California Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely updated ground floor unit in the desirable "Warwick" building. Prime Pasadena Location close to Cal Tech and South Lake Shopping District, Restaurants, Public Transportation, etc! Absolutely immaculate Remodeled unit with Hardwood Floors; Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, including top of the line dishwasher and reverse osmosis water system that's also hooked up to the ice maker; Dining Area has a custom made built-in cabinet for wine and storage; Master Suite features a Dressing Area, updated 3/4 Bath and Double Closets; Second Bedroom has custom built-ins in the wardrobe closet; Remodeled Hall Bath has a two person cast iron Jacuzzi tub; the Office has wonderful Built-in cabinets. The Three Sliding Glass Doors in the Office, Living Room and Kitchen all open to the spacious Patio and offer Light and Breezes. Central Air Conditioning, Radiant Heat & High Capacity Forced Air Heat Pump, 60 gallon water heater, Two Covered Parking Spaces (#'s 1 and 2) in the back of the Building, Nice Community Laundry and Security Entrance complete the Convenience of this Great Unit!