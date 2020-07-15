All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

972 E California Boulevard

972 East California Boulevard · (626) 705-2747
Location

972 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Mentor Catalina

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely updated ground floor unit in the desirable "Warwick" building. Prime Pasadena Location close to Cal Tech and South Lake Shopping District, Restaurants, Public Transportation, etc! Absolutely immaculate Remodeled unit with Hardwood Floors; Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, including top of the line dishwasher and reverse osmosis water system that's also hooked up to the ice maker; Dining Area has a custom made built-in cabinet for wine and storage; Master Suite features a Dressing Area, updated 3/4 Bath and Double Closets; Second Bedroom has custom built-ins in the wardrobe closet; Remodeled Hall Bath has a two person cast iron Jacuzzi tub; the Office has wonderful Built-in cabinets. The Three Sliding Glass Doors in the Office, Living Room and Kitchen all open to the spacious Patio and offer Light and Breezes. Central Air Conditioning, Radiant Heat & High Capacity Forced Air Heat Pump, 60 gallon water heater, Two Covered Parking Spaces (#'s 1 and 2) in the back of the Building, Nice Community Laundry and Security Entrance complete the Convenience of this Great Unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 E California Boulevard have any available units?
972 E California Boulevard has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 972 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 972 E California Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
972 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 972 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 972 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 972 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 972 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 E California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 E California Boulevard have a pool?
No, 972 E California Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 972 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 972 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 972 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 E California Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
