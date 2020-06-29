All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

970 Medford Road

970 Medford Road · No Longer Available
Location

970 Medford Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property is situated on a clean and quiet street in Hasting Ranch, N/Sierra Madre and W/Michilinda. Freshly painted interior, new recess lights in living room, 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths, large living room, large family room and good size formal dinning room, breakfast area in kitchen. Wood floor thru living room, family room, dinning room and kitchen, central AC, attached 2 car garage. House is very bright and airy. Nice backyard with gazebo, many fruit trees. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are stay with the house. Shows very well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Medford Road have any available units?
970 Medford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Medford Road have?
Some of 970 Medford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Medford Road currently offering any rent specials?
970 Medford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Medford Road pet-friendly?
No, 970 Medford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 970 Medford Road offer parking?
Yes, 970 Medford Road offers parking.
Does 970 Medford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Medford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Medford Road have a pool?
No, 970 Medford Road does not have a pool.
Does 970 Medford Road have accessible units?
No, 970 Medford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Medford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Medford Road has units with dishwashers.
