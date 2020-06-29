970 Medford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The property is situated on a clean and quiet street in Hasting Ranch, N/Sierra Madre and W/Michilinda. Freshly painted interior, new recess lights in living room, 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths, large living room, large family room and good size formal dinning room, breakfast area in kitchen. Wood floor thru living room, family room, dinning room and kitchen, central AC, attached 2 car garage. House is very bright and airy. Nice backyard with gazebo, many fruit trees. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are stay with the house. Shows very well.