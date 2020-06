Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning early 1920s craftsman cottage duplex is charming and filled with character. Nestled in the heart of the Playhouse District, this urban gem has all the modern amenities; it boasts stainless steel appliances, hand stenciled hardwood floors, high-end bathroom fixtures with jet tub, marble walls and designer fixtures that exude luxury and is the perfect mix of contemporary and time-period classic. And the bonus covered patio is perfect for hanging out! No pets permitted.