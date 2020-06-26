All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

883 Magnolia Avenue

883 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

883 Magnolia Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated end unit in Madison Heights.
Entire Windemere complex has had extensive exterior updates..... new siding, new paint.
How does it get better than that? The inside has also been updated.... brand new carpet upstairs; Entire interior newly painted; New light fixtures; New grouting in kitchen. Additional storage cabinets and shelving added to the attached 2 car garage. Newer laminate flooring and Washer and Dryer. Nest hvac system.
The first level open floor plan with recently done gray toned wood laminate flooring, includes a living room with fireplace, dining room adjacent to kitchen and powder room. There is an outdoor fenced in patio off the living room.
Two bedroom suites upstairs with brand new carpeting.
The lease includes stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
The desirable location is close to the metro line and freeway.
Absolutely NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
883 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 883 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
883 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 883 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 883 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 883 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 883 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 883 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 883 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 883 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
