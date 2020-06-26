883 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated end unit in Madison Heights.

Entire Windemere complex has had extensive exterior updates..... new siding, new paint.

How does it get better than that? The inside has also been updated.... brand new carpet upstairs; Entire interior newly painted; New light fixtures; New grouting in kitchen. Additional storage cabinets and shelving added to the attached 2 car garage. Newer laminate flooring and Washer and Dryer. Nest hvac system.

The first level open floor plan with recently done gray toned wood laminate flooring, includes a living room with fireplace, dining room adjacent to kitchen and powder room. There is an outdoor fenced in patio off the living room.

Two bedroom suites upstairs with brand new carpeting.

The lease includes stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

The desirable location is close to the metro line and freeway.

Absolutely NO PETS and NO SMOKING.