845 S Marengo Ave APT 7

Gorgeous Italian villa townhouse located in the exclusive Madison Heights district of Pasadena! - Gorgeous 2002 Italian villa townhouse located in the exclusive Madison Heights district of Pasadena. Stroll through the elegantly landscaped courtyard with a meandering stream. Beautiful wood inlaid entry leads to an incredible open floor plan. Living room features a bar, custom stone fireplace, and double crown moldings. European style gourmet kitchen feature rich granite counters, opulent custom cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master suite features two balconies, a walk in closets and fireplace. Master bathroom is bathed in natural light, has double sinks, and a spa tub. Top floor has a third bedroom and a spacious balcony with views of the Italian courtyard. This corner unit has speakers in the ceiling, wrap around patio, central vacuum, inside laundry, two storage rooms, and private garage. The best of Pasadena is within easy reach - from the shopping districts to freeways and Metro Gold Line.



2 Furry friends welcome! Monthly Pet fee: $30 for first pet, $20 for second, $40 for large dogs



(RLNE5128029)