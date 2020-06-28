All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 26 2019

845 S Marengo Ave APT 7

845 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

845 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Italian villa townhouse located in the exclusive Madison Heights district of Pasadena! - Gorgeous 2002 Italian villa townhouse located in the exclusive Madison Heights district of Pasadena. Stroll through the elegantly landscaped courtyard with a meandering stream. Beautiful wood inlaid entry leads to an incredible open floor plan. Living room features a bar, custom stone fireplace, and double crown moldings. European style gourmet kitchen feature rich granite counters, opulent custom cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master suite features two balconies, a walk in closets and fireplace. Master bathroom is bathed in natural light, has double sinks, and a spa tub. Top floor has a third bedroom and a spacious balcony with views of the Italian courtyard. This corner unit has speakers in the ceiling, wrap around patio, central vacuum, inside laundry, two storage rooms, and private garage. The best of Pasadena is within easy reach - from the shopping districts to freeways and Metro Gold Line.

2 Furry friends welcome! Monthly Pet fee: $30 for first pet, $20 for second, $40 for large dogs

(RLNE5128029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have any available units?
845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have?
Some of 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 currently offering any rent specials?
845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 is pet friendly.
Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 offer parking?
Yes, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 offers parking.
Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have a pool?
No, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 does not have a pool.
Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have accessible units?
No, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 S Marengo Ave APT 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
