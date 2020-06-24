All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:38 AM

761 E Orange Grove Boulevard

761 East Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

761 East Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Olive Heights

Amenities

Beautifully updated one bedroom (plus a den) bottom floor unit located in this highly sought after gated Mid Century building. This newly remodeled unit overlooks a professionally landscaped courtyard. The updated kitchen includes custom tile counter tops, newly installed garbage disposal and pull out spray faucet. Premium laminate floors throughout, with newly installed double pane energy saving windows and freshly painted with an elegant neutral tone. Spacious living room with newly installedA/C with remote. Updated bathroom features vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, hand held shower head, plus ceiling fan/heater. Bedroom has designer mirrored closet with built-in organizer for ample storage. One covered parking space with remote control entry and a large storage locker. Washer and dryer on site. Quick access to freeway and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Affordable elegance, don't miss it! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
761 E Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
761 E Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
