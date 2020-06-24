761 E Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Beautifully updated one bedroom (plus a den) bottom floor unit located in this highly sought after gated Mid Century building. This newly remodeled unit overlooks a professionally landscaped courtyard. The updated kitchen includes custom tile counter tops, newly installed garbage disposal and pull out spray faucet. Premium laminate floors throughout, with newly installed double pane energy saving windows and freshly painted with an elegant neutral tone. Spacious living room with newly installedA/C with remote. Updated bathroom features vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, hand held shower head, plus ceiling fan/heater. Bedroom has designer mirrored closet with built-in organizer for ample storage. One covered parking space with remote control entry and a large storage locker. Washer and dryer on site. Quick access to freeway and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Affordable elegance, don't miss it! Pet Friendly!