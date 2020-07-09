All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019

760 Earlham Street

760 Earlham Street · No Longer Available
Location

760 Earlham Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Olive Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4503e7020 ----
This recently remodeled apartment is in an ideal Pasadena location. The apartment is located near the 210 freeway and Lake Blvd.

The apartment is located in a great building that comes with off street covered parking and laundry facility.

The apartment was recently updated throughout. We have just replaced the carpet, painted and updated the kitchen.

The remodeled kitchen comes with new granite counters, cabinets, and stainless appliances.

The bathrooms have also been finished and are in perfect condition.The bedrooms are very sizable and have very large closets. The Apartment also has a lot of common storage space.

This is a great apartment in a great area and is in perfect shape! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property.

Move in costs:
$1950 - Rent
$1000 - Deposit
$175 - Inspection Fee
$35 - Application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Earlham Street have any available units?
760 Earlham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Earlham Street have?
Some of 760 Earlham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Earlham Street currently offering any rent specials?
760 Earlham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Earlham Street pet-friendly?
No, 760 Earlham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 760 Earlham Street offer parking?
Yes, 760 Earlham Street offers parking.
Does 760 Earlham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Earlham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Earlham Street have a pool?
No, 760 Earlham Street does not have a pool.
Does 760 Earlham Street have accessible units?
No, 760 Earlham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Earlham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Earlham Street does not have units with dishwashers.

