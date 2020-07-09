760 Earlham Street

Amenities

This recently remodeled apartment is in an ideal Pasadena location. The apartment is located near the 210 freeway and Lake Blvd.



The apartment is located in a great building that comes with off street covered parking and laundry facility.



The apartment was recently updated throughout. We have just replaced the carpet, painted and updated the kitchen.



The remodeled kitchen comes with new granite counters, cabinets, and stainless appliances.



The bathrooms have also been finished and are in perfect condition.The bedrooms are very sizable and have very large closets. The Apartment also has a lot of common storage space.



This is a great apartment in a great area and is in perfect shape! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property.



Move in costs:

$1950 - Rent

$1000 - Deposit

$175 - Inspection Fee

$35 - Application fee per adult