All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 747 E California Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
747 E California Boulevard
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

747 E California Boulevard

747 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

747 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME LOCATION contemporary townhome in desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. Enter into an immaculate condition open floor plan concept, vaulted ceilings, with a central fireplace that defines and separates both the spaces for a formal living room and dining room, with custom built-ins. New vinyl, wood-like floors and new carpeting. Kitchen features tile/stone countertops and new stovetop, newly refinished cabinetry and additional eating area. Laundry located inside the unit, and a powder bath completes the first level. Upstairs features two bright and spacious master suites, both generous in size with ample closets. Located just 2 blocks from the South Lake Shopping District, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Cal-Tech. One subterranean parking spot with plenty of street parking. This is a must see! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 E California Boulevard have any available units?
747 E California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 747 E California Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
747 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 747 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 747 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 747 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 747 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 E California Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 E California Boulevard have a pool?
No, 747 E California Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 747 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 747 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 747 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 E California Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton