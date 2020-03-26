747 E California Boulevard

Amenities
PRIME LOCATION contemporary townhome in desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. Enter into an immaculate condition open floor plan concept, vaulted ceilings, with a central fireplace that defines and separates both the spaces for a formal living room and dining room, with custom built-ins. New vinyl, wood-like floors and new carpeting. Kitchen features tile/stone countertops and new stovetop, newly refinished cabinetry and additional eating area. Laundry located inside the unit, and a powder bath completes the first level. Upstairs features two bright and spacious master suites, both generous in size with ample closets. Located just 2 blocks from the South Lake Shopping District, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Cal-Tech. One subterranean parking spot with plenty of street parking. This is a must see! No pets.