747 E California Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRIME LOCATION contemporary townhome in desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. Enter into an immaculate condition open floor plan concept, vaulted ceilings, with a central fireplace that defines and separates both the spaces for a formal living room and dining room, with custom built-ins. New vinyl, wood-like floors and new carpeting. Kitchen features tile/stone countertops and new stovetop, newly refinished cabinetry and additional eating area. Laundry located inside the unit, and a powder bath completes the first level. Upstairs features two bright and spacious master suites, both generous in size with ample closets. Located just 2 blocks from the South Lake Shopping District, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Cal-Tech. One subterranean parking spot with plenty of street parking. This is a must see! No pets.