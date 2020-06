Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Situated on the edge of the Historic Lower Arroyo Seco and within view of the John VandeKamp bridge sits this charming 1908 craftsman. A rare opportunity to rent in a desirable location and live amongst nature. Fully furnished, redwood interior paneling, updated kitchen, fireplace in living room and French doors in the back bedroom that open to the private backyard. Perfect space for outdoor living and entertaining.