Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking pool dogs allowed

Rose Court - Property Id: 278616



Apartment Amenities:

• Gated entrance.

• Private balconies or patios.

• Covered Parking - (two car)

• Pool with patio at the rear of the property.

• Laundry rooms.

• Central heating and air.

• Ceiling fans in bedroom.

• Stove/Oven.

• Garbage disposal.



Location and Local Amenities:

• Walking distance to Starbucks Coffee: located inside of the Vons Pavilion grocery store.

• Schools: Pasadena City College, California Institute of Technology (Cal-Tech) and Elementary School.

• Target, Walgreens, Fitness Center and Car Rental -Enterprise within a 2-mile radius.

• Blocks from the 210 freeway.

• Gold Line Metro Station (Allen Station and Sierra Madre Villa Station).

• Shops on Colorado Blvd in Old Town Pasadena.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278616

Property Id 278616



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5813910)