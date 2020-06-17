All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:49 PM

580 N Los Robles Avenue

580 Los Robles Avenue · (626) 665-5500
Location

580 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is an immaculate and recently updated second floor two bedroom unit located in a highly sought after Mid Century gated building. The balcony has a new custom awning which can be adjusted for privacy and shade. The second bedroom offers EXCELLENT & FLEXIBLE HOME OFFICE SPACE FOR REMOTE WORKING! The spacious kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, range/oven and garbage disposal. In addition, the home features premium laminate floors, granite counter tops, A/C with remote control and newly installed double pane energy saving windows. The bathroom stars custom subway tile, newly installed hand held shower head, and ceiling fan/heater. The residence has recessed lighting with dimmers throughout, mirrored large designer closets and private laundry hookup. Parking consists of gated tandem parking with remote control entry, large storage locker and there is an additional shared laundry room on site. The property offers quick access to themetro/freeway and is conveniently located near the South Lake & Old Town shopping & dining districts. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
580 N Los Robles Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 580 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
580 N Los Robles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
The Oaks

