580 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is an immaculate and recently updated second floor two bedroom unit located in a highly sought after Mid Century gated building. The balcony has a new custom awning which can be adjusted for privacy and shade. The second bedroom offers EXCELLENT & FLEXIBLE HOME OFFICE SPACE FOR REMOTE WORKING! The spacious kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, range/oven and garbage disposal. In addition, the home features premium laminate floors, granite counter tops, A/C with remote control and newly installed double pane energy saving windows. The bathroom stars custom subway tile, newly installed hand held shower head, and ceiling fan/heater. The residence has recessed lighting with dimmers throughout, mirrored large designer closets and private laundry hookup. Parking consists of gated tandem parking with remote control entry, large storage locker and there is an additional shared laundry room on site. The property offers quick access to themetro/freeway and is conveniently located near the South Lake & Old Town shopping & dining districts. Pet Friendly!