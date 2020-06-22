522 Bradford Street

Amenities

Situated in the desirable southwest section of the city, this gracious, classic and shuttered California Colonial offers all the details of an architecturally crafted home of the early 1930s. Interior features include exposed hardwood floors, handsome crown mouldings, family room, den, and an expansive master suite with adjoining library/sitting room. A fabulous covered and open patio with outdoor fireplace overlooks the park-like rear grounds with pool/spa and pool house. It is rare for a home of this quality and size to be offered for lease.