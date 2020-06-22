All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 Bradford Street

522 Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 Bradford Street, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated in the desirable southwest section of the city, this gracious, classic and shuttered California Colonial offers all the details of an architecturally crafted home of the early 1930s. Interior features include exposed hardwood floors, handsome crown mouldings, family room, den, and an expansive master suite with adjoining library/sitting room. A fabulous covered and open patio with outdoor fireplace overlooks the park-like rear grounds with pool/spa and pool house. It is rare for a home of this quality and size to be offered for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Bradford Street have any available units?
522 Bradford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Bradford Street have?
Some of 522 Bradford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Bradford Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 Bradford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Bradford Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 Bradford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 522 Bradford Street offer parking?
Yes, 522 Bradford Street does offer parking.
Does 522 Bradford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Bradford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Bradford Street have a pool?
Yes, 522 Bradford Street has a pool.
Does 522 Bradford Street have accessible units?
No, 522 Bradford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Bradford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Bradford Street has units with dishwashers.
