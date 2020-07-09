504 S Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this absolutely charming Pasadena condo! Located on a tree-lined street in a prime Pasadena area, north of Madison Heights. A super cute pathway with gardens on each side leads you to the entrance. Once inside, there are plenty of windows, making it light and bright with an easy and open flow. Savor cooking in your quaint kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances and a warm vintage vibe. Enjoy the open concept bar that peeks into the living room from the kitchen. It is rare to find a spacious 1 bedroom that includes a large closet, separate bath/shower and a private patio. Imagine the possibilities as you step outside to your brick courtyard where you can plant and grow a potted garden, entertain guests for dinner or enjoy your cup of morning coffee! There is a covered carport and the laundry facilities are nearby. You are situated only a few blocks to Old Town Pasadena and the Del Mar train station close by. Take delight in all that Pasadena has to offer...shops, dining and all the nightlife you could want!