Pasadena, CA
504 S Euclid Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

504 S Euclid Avenue

504 South Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
courtyard
Welcome to this absolutely charming Pasadena condo! Located on a tree-lined street in a prime Pasadena area, north of Madison Heights. A super cute pathway with gardens on each side leads you to the entrance. Once inside, there are plenty of windows, making it light and bright with an easy and open flow. Savor cooking in your quaint kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances and a warm vintage vibe. Enjoy the open concept bar that peeks into the living room from the kitchen. It is rare to find a spacious 1 bedroom that includes a large closet, separate bath/shower and a private patio. Imagine the possibilities as you step outside to your brick courtyard where you can plant and grow a potted garden, entertain guests for dinner or enjoy your cup of morning coffee! There is a covered carport and the laundry facilities are nearby. You are situated only a few blocks to Old Town Pasadena and the Del Mar train station close by. Take delight in all that Pasadena has to offer...shops, dining and all the nightlife you could want!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S Euclid Avenue have any available units?
504 S Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 504 S Euclid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 S Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 S Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 504 S Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 S Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 504 S Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 S Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 S Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 S Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

