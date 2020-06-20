487 S. Euclid Avenue #10

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 + 2.5 Townhouse, 2 car garage, washer, dryer, two fireplaces, refrigerator, range, dishwasher,......... - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse at 487 S Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, between Del Mar Bl and California Bl. Comes with attached 2 car garage, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Two fireplaces (one in master bedroom). Gated community. Tenant pays for natural gas and electricity.



One year lease, no pets.

To view please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. for an appointment:

540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101

Pasadena, CA 91101

626-577-3060



Our normal business hours are:

Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturdays, 10am to 3pm.

Closed on Sundays and major holidays.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4856504)