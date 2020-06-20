487 S. Euclid Avenue #10

Amenities
Beautiful 2 + 2.5 Townhouse, 2 car garage, washer, dryer, two fireplaces, refrigerator, range, dishwasher,......... - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse at 487 S Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, between Del Mar Bl and California Bl. Comes with attached 2 car garage, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Two fireplaces (one in master bedroom). Gated community. Tenant pays for natural gas and electricity.
One year lease, no pets.
To view please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. for an appointment:
540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101
Pasadena, CA 91101
626-577-3060
Our normal business hours are:
Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9am to 5pm
Saturdays, 10am to 3pm.
Closed on Sundays and major holidays.
Thank you.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4856504)