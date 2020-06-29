484 East California Blvd #14

Amenities

Prestigious Condo in Pasadena - Located in desirable Madison Heights, this contemporary condominium in a sought-after Pasadena location with entry gates offers convenient modern living with 3 bedrooms. The interior offers a lot of natural light with high ceilings and skylights throughout. Cook in the gourmet chef's kitchen with modern cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar overlooking dining area, and stainless steel appliances including built-in gas range with hood, built-in oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a combination microwave/toaster. Relax in the living room with fireplace, wet bar, nook with desk and shelving, and sliding glass door to the private balcony with views. Convenient parking in the gated, subterranean parking garage with 2 side-by-side parking spaces and elevator access. Enjoy resort-style amenities that include a community pool and spa with lush landscaping throughout. Close to Lake Avenue shopping and dining, Old Pasadena, the historic Playhouse District, and the Metro Gold Line.



(RLNE5501623)