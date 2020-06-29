All apartments in Pasadena
484 East California Blvd #14
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

484 East California Blvd #14

484 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

484 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prestigious Condo in Pasadena - Located in desirable Madison Heights, this contemporary condominium in a sought-after Pasadena location with entry gates offers convenient modern living with 3 bedrooms. The interior offers a lot of natural light with high ceilings and skylights throughout. Cook in the gourmet chef's kitchen with modern cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar overlooking dining area, and stainless steel appliances including built-in gas range with hood, built-in oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a combination microwave/toaster. Relax in the living room with fireplace, wet bar, nook with desk and shelving, and sliding glass door to the private balcony with views. Convenient parking in the gated, subterranean parking garage with 2 side-by-side parking spaces and elevator access. Enjoy resort-style amenities that include a community pool and spa with lush landscaping throughout. Close to Lake Avenue shopping and dining, Old Pasadena, the historic Playhouse District, and the Metro Gold Line.

(RLNE5501623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 East California Blvd #14 have any available units?
484 East California Blvd #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 East California Blvd #14 have?
Some of 484 East California Blvd #14's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 East California Blvd #14 currently offering any rent specials?
484 East California Blvd #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 East California Blvd #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 East California Blvd #14 is pet friendly.
Does 484 East California Blvd #14 offer parking?
Yes, 484 East California Blvd #14 offers parking.
Does 484 East California Blvd #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 East California Blvd #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 East California Blvd #14 have a pool?
Yes, 484 East California Blvd #14 has a pool.
Does 484 East California Blvd #14 have accessible units?
No, 484 East California Blvd #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 484 East California Blvd #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 East California Blvd #14 has units with dishwashers.
