Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

469 Douglas Street

469 Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

469 Douglas Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Orange Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The historic details you love with a new contemporary design & all the updates you desire!! This 1905 lower unit duplex has been thoughtfully renovated down to every last detail. Walk up the steps to your front yard & relax while being surrounded by lush greenery. With large windows in every room an abundance of natural light comes poring into the home! Spacious living area, high ceilings, gleaming oak floors, recess lighting & the focal point being a stunning fireplace with large honeycomb title! Trim around every door & window adorn the home! Kitchen is a dream for anyone that loves to cook and entertain - Quartz counters, soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & even a wall mounted pot filler faucet above the range. Dinning area off the kitchen. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets! Full bath with barn door style glass doors, tile flooring & custom linen closet. Loads of storage throughout. Ceiling fans in the living room & both bedrooms. Stack-able W/D in unit. Per Owner - Property was taken down to the studs with All New HVAC, Sewer & Electrical. Water included in lease! Located above Mountain & walking distance to Washington Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Douglas Street have any available units?
469 Douglas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 Douglas Street have?
Some of 469 Douglas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Douglas Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 Douglas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Douglas Street pet-friendly?
No, 469 Douglas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 469 Douglas Street offer parking?
No, 469 Douglas Street does not offer parking.
Does 469 Douglas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 Douglas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Douglas Street have a pool?
No, 469 Douglas Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 Douglas Street have accessible units?
No, 469 Douglas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Douglas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Douglas Street has units with dishwashers.
