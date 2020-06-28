469 Douglas Street

Amenities

The historic details you love with a new contemporary design & all the updates you desire!! This 1905 lower unit duplex has been thoughtfully renovated down to every last detail. Walk up the steps to your front yard & relax while being surrounded by lush greenery. With large windows in every room an abundance of natural light comes poring into the home! Spacious living area, high ceilings, gleaming oak floors, recess lighting & the focal point being a stunning fireplace with large honeycomb title! Trim around every door & window adorn the home! Kitchen is a dream for anyone that loves to cook and entertain - Quartz counters, soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & even a wall mounted pot filler faucet above the range. Dinning area off the kitchen. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets! Full bath with barn door style glass doors, tile flooring & custom linen closet. Loads of storage throughout. Ceiling fans in the living room & both bedrooms. Stack-able W/D in unit. Per Owner - Property was taken down to the studs with All New HVAC, Sewer & Electrical. Water included in lease! Located above Mountain & walking distance to Washington Park