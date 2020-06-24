All apartments in Pasadena
435 California Avenue W

435 W California Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

435 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Year Lease. Pets will be considered (pet rent shall apply). Owner pays water, trash, gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 California Avenue W have any available units?
435 California Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 435 California Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
435 California Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 California Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 California Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 435 California Avenue W offer parking?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 California Avenue W have a pool?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 435 California Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
