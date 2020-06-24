Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
435 California Avenue W
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
435 California Avenue W
435 W California Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
435 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Year Lease. Pets will be considered (pet rent shall apply). Owner pays water, trash, gardener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 California Avenue W have any available units?
435 California Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 435 California Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
435 California Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 California Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 California Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 435 California Avenue W offer parking?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 California Avenue W have a pool?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 435 California Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 California Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 California Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
