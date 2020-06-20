400 S Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium recently remodeled and offering many amenities. Spacious floor plan with large bedrooms. The master suite offers a huge closet and master bath with dual sinks, spa like tub all complete with a bidet. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, custom cabinets, wood floors, vintage Murano light fixture, granite counters, wine refrigerator, marble counter-tops and treetop views. Newly remodeled community swimming pool/spa, BBQ and fitness room. Subterranean parking with two side by side parking spaces. Unit is available immediately and can be leased furnished, partially furnished or without furniture. Close to shopping, restaurants, Old Town Pasadena and has been featured in the prestigious Pasadena Magazine.