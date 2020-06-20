All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
400 S Los Robles Avenue
400 S Los Robles Avenue

400 North Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium recently remodeled and offering many amenities. Spacious floor plan with large bedrooms. The master suite offers a huge closet and master bath with dual sinks, spa like tub all complete with a bidet. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, custom cabinets, wood floors, vintage Murano light fixture, granite counters, wine refrigerator, marble counter-tops and treetop views. Newly remodeled community swimming pool/spa, BBQ and fitness room. Subterranean parking with two side by side parking spaces. Unit is available immediately and can be leased furnished, partially furnished or without furniture. Close to shopping, restaurants, Old Town Pasadena and has been featured in the prestigious Pasadena Magazine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
400 S Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 400 S Los Robles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 S Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 S Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S Los Robles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Los Robles Avenue has a pool.
Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 S Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
