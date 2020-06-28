All apartments in Pasadena
Location

389 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Mid-century home with soaring lines & open floor plan. Flooded with natural light from many windows including clerestory & skylights give this home a dramatic feel. Spacious backyard with beautiful pool & fabulous private setting. Available immediately furnished till Dec. 10th. NO PETS. $6000 per month PLUS $1000 per month for utilitiesLiving room with beamed cathedral ceiling fireplace. Adjacent formal dining room opens to spacious patio with retractable awnings. Family room with fireplace offers additional retreat. Dramatic kitchen with upscale appliances: 6 burner Viking cook-top, Thermador double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator and a long breakfast bar. Bedrooms & 3 baths are on separate wing.Huge master suite has French doors opening onto back patio. Inside laundry & tons of storage. Backyard is designed for ultimate entertaining. The home opens onto a patio area with two retractable awnings, large heated pool and waterfall spa. Beyond is a cabana with large covereddining area, changing room/bathroom with 3/4 bath & outdoor fireplace. The setting is sublime and peaceful.*Only 3 of the 4 bedrooms included in lease. Exact SF not known!* Excellent location near the Rose Bowl, Aquatic Center, tennis courts, walking trails, Brooksid

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have any available units?
389 Linda Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have?
Some of 389 Linda Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Linda Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
389 Linda Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Linda Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 389 Linda Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 389 Linda Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Linda Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 389 Linda Vista Avenue has a pool.
Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 389 Linda Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Linda Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Linda Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
