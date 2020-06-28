389 Linda Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Mid-century home with soaring lines & open floor plan. Flooded with natural light from many windows including clerestory & skylights give this home a dramatic feel. Spacious backyard with beautiful pool & fabulous private setting. Available immediately furnished till Dec. 10th. NO PETS. $6000 per month PLUS $1000 per month for utilitiesLiving room with beamed cathedral ceiling fireplace. Adjacent formal dining room opens to spacious patio with retractable awnings. Family room with fireplace offers additional retreat. Dramatic kitchen with upscale appliances: 6 burner Viking cook-top, Thermador double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator and a long breakfast bar. Bedrooms & 3 baths are on separate wing.Huge master suite has French doors opening onto back patio. Inside laundry & tons of storage. Backyard is designed for ultimate entertaining. The home opens onto a patio area with two retractable awnings, large heated pool and waterfall spa. Beyond is a cabana with large covereddining area, changing room/bathroom with 3/4 bath & outdoor fireplace. The setting is sublime and peaceful.*Only 3 of the 4 bedrooms included in lease. Exact SF not known!* Excellent location near the Rose Bowl, Aquatic Center, tennis courts, walking trails, Brooksid