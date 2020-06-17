355 S Madison Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking gym pool

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Quiet, Mountain View Top floor Condo for Rent! Extra room for Office inside the unit. Open floor plan with lots of sunlight. Laminated wood flooring. The kitchen has tile counters, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. There is a full bath with separate tub and shower. Community facilities are including pool, Spa, BBQ area, sauna, fitness room, and recreation room with kitchen for gatherings. There is onsite laundry room and secured parking space. Close to Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena with good access to the 110, 210, 134 and the Gold Line.