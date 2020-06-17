All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 355 S Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
355 S Madison Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

355 S Madison Avenue

355 South Madison Avenue · (626) 233-5391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Quiet, Mountain View Top floor Condo for Rent! Extra room for Office inside the unit. Open floor plan with lots of sunlight. Laminated wood flooring. The kitchen has tile counters, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave. There is a full bath with separate tub and shower. Community facilities are including pool, Spa, BBQ area, sauna, fitness room, and recreation room with kitchen for gatherings. There is onsite laundry room and secured parking space. Close to Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena with good access to the 110, 210, 134 and the Gold Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 S Madison Avenue have any available units?
355 S Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 S Madison Avenue have?
Some of 355 S Madison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 S Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 S Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 S Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 355 S Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 355 S Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 355 S Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 355 S Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 S Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 S Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 355 S Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 355 S Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 355 S Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 355 S Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 S Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 355 S Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity