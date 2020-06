Amenities

Charming and bright single-family home in Pasadena, featuring new laminate wood floors throughout. Recently painted interior. Large and bright open concept living and dining rooms. Three bedrooms, one of which is a master bed and bath. Spacious laundry room with utility sink and washer/dryer hookups. Wonderful street with longtime residents. Great place, must see! Available immediately.