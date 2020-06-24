All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 3325 Trevan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
3325 Trevan Road
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

3325 Trevan Road

3325 Trevan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3325 Trevan Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Sierra Madre Villa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well appointed single story home nestled in the serene setting of Pasadena by the San Gabriel Mountain. This 5 en-suites with 2 powder rooms home has been rebuilt in 2010. Well thought of with top of the line appliances, tiles, marble, stone, glass, to name a few are all well fitted in this open floor plan home. The Chef kitchen with double oven, built in refrigerator, abundant counter space and a huge island is to die for. Through the glass door on the side is the commercial grade cooking area with all stainless steel counter, extra deep sink, 6 burner Viking stove.... All the bathrooms have their own fabulous designer touch tile work. This beauty sits on an expansive 32,000+ square feet lot. Enjoy tea in the gazebo at the backyard surrounded by different kinds of fruit and flowering trees plus a built in BBQ. This is truly a unique home behind a gate that shared with only 1 other home. It is a gem with all the privacy you are looking for.
This property can also be leased at $7800/month with partial furniture.
For showings and any other questions, please contact Margaret at 9449-680-0222 or email: margaret_leung@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Trevan Road have any available units?
3325 Trevan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Trevan Road have?
Some of 3325 Trevan Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Trevan Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Trevan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Trevan Road pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Trevan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3325 Trevan Road offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Trevan Road offers parking.
Does 3325 Trevan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Trevan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Trevan Road have a pool?
No, 3325 Trevan Road does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Trevan Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 Trevan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Trevan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Trevan Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton