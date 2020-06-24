3325 Trevan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Well appointed single story home nestled in the serene setting of Pasadena by the San Gabriel Mountain. This 5 en-suites with 2 powder rooms home has been rebuilt in 2010. Well thought of with top of the line appliances, tiles, marble, stone, glass, to name a few are all well fitted in this open floor plan home. The Chef kitchen with double oven, built in refrigerator, abundant counter space and a huge island is to die for. Through the glass door on the side is the commercial grade cooking area with all stainless steel counter, extra deep sink, 6 burner Viking stove.... All the bathrooms have their own fabulous designer touch tile work. This beauty sits on an expansive 32,000+ square feet lot. Enjoy tea in the gazebo at the backyard surrounded by different kinds of fruit and flowering trees plus a built in BBQ. This is truly a unique home behind a gate that shared with only 1 other home. It is a gem with all the privacy you are looking for.

This property can also be leased at $7800/month with partial furniture.

For showings and any other questions, please contact Margaret at 9449-680-0222 or email: margaret_leung@yahoo.com