33 N Grand Oaks Avenue

33 North Grand Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107 Lamanda Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
Conveniently just located on North of Colorade Blvd. Nice townhome style unit....two stories. Large bright living room with a private patio. Kitchen with Brand new stove. Half bath downstairs. Two good size bedrooms and one full bath upstairs with new wood floors. Fresh interior paint...brand new window blinds. Central air & Heat. Two carport parking spaces. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
