318 Ohio Street #7 - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable Madison Height's townhouse on a beautiful tree lined street. Cathedral ceiling and numerous windows make a great open and bright home! The living room is completed with fireplace and the dining room opens to the kitchen with abundance of counter space and storage. There is a guest, 1/2 bath located on the main level. The upper levels, there are two bedrooms, both ensuite. The lower level, laundry hook ups and numerous storage cabinets in two car garage. Close to freeway 110 entrance, Old Town Pasadena, the Gold Line station, the Lake District, Trader Joe's, Whole Food.

Desirable Madison Height's townhouse on a beautiful tree lined street. Cathedral ceiling and numerous windows make a great open and bright home! The living room is completed with fireplace and the dining room opens to the kitchen with abundance of counter space and storage. There is a guest, 1/2 bath located on the main level. The upper levels, there are two bedrooms, both ensuite. The lower level, laundry hook ups and numerous storage cabinets in two car garage. Close to freeway 110 entrance, Old Town Pasadena, the Gold Line station, the Lake District, Trader Joe's, Whole Food.