318 Ohio Street #7 - 1
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

318 Ohio Street #7 - 1

318 Ohio St · No Longer Available
Location

318 Ohio St, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable Madison Height's townhouse on a beautiful tree lined street. Cathedral ceiling and numerous windows make a great open and bright home! The living room is completed with fireplace and the dining room opens to the kitchen with abundance of counter space and storage. There is a guest, 1/2 bath located on the main level. The upper levels, there are two bedrooms, both ensuite. The lower level, laundry hook ups and numerous storage cabinets in two car garage. Close to freeway 110 entrance, Old Town Pasadena, the Gold Line station, the Lake District, Trader Joe's, Whole Food.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

