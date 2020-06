Amenities

A brand new remodeled town home style unit in beautiful Pasadena walking distance from PCC and near Old Town Pasadena. Perfect starter apartment for any family with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath unit, fully remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. No pets allowed. 2 parking spaces available, 1 covered carport and 1 street parking.