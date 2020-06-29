All apartments in Pasadena
300 N El Molino Avenue

300 North El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Fantastic 2-Bed Condo in excellent prime location in Downtown Pasadena (Playhouse District) - few minutes walking distance to the Gold Line-Lake Station as well as Paseo Colorado Shopping district! Newly upgraded with tile in kitchen and bath, beautiful laminate floor in dining and great room, new carpet in bedrooms, new bathroom with quartz counter top, new lighting, new dishwasher, upgraded kitchen cabinets, new backsplash, new window blinds, and fresh painted. Highly desirable corner-unit featuring (2) Balconies! ~ Enjoy the fresh air on the large wrap-around Balcony with incredible Mountain views! 9-ft Ceilings w/ crown molding, gas-log Fireplace, spacious Walk-in closet with build-in closets. Stackable Washer/Dryer located inside unit, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location to all the wonderful amenities, beautiful shopping malls, and high-rated restaurants that make Pasadena special and unique! Entire complex has been greatly improved and renovated including New flooring, Driveway, Resurfaced Pool, Exterior paint. HOA includes Water, Trash, HOA insurance, Security camera(s), Pool/Spa & Sauna, gym, and common area maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N El Molino Avenue have any available units?
300 N El Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 N El Molino Avenue have?
Some of 300 N El Molino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N El Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 N El Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N El Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 N El Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 300 N El Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 300 N El Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 300 N El Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 N El Molino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N El Molino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 300 N El Molino Avenue has a pool.
Does 300 N El Molino Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 300 N El Molino Avenue has accessible units.
Does 300 N El Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 N El Molino Avenue has units with dishwashers.

