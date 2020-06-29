300 N El Molino Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 2-Bed Condo in excellent prime location in Downtown Pasadena (Playhouse District) - few minutes walking distance to the Gold Line-Lake Station as well as Paseo Colorado Shopping district! Newly upgraded with tile in kitchen and bath, beautiful laminate floor in dining and great room, new carpet in bedrooms, new bathroom with quartz counter top, new lighting, new dishwasher, upgraded kitchen cabinets, new backsplash, new window blinds, and fresh painted. Highly desirable corner-unit featuring (2) Balconies! ~ Enjoy the fresh air on the large wrap-around Balcony with incredible Mountain views! 9-ft Ceilings w/ crown molding, gas-log Fireplace, spacious Walk-in closet with build-in closets. Stackable Washer/Dryer located inside unit, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location to all the wonderful amenities, beautiful shopping malls, and high-rated restaurants that make Pasadena special and unique! Entire complex has been greatly improved and renovated including New flooring, Driveway, Resurfaced Pool, Exterior paint. HOA includes Water, Trash, HOA insurance, Security camera(s), Pool/Spa & Sauna, gym, and common area maintenance.