288 s oak knoll

2 bedroom furnished condo heart of Pasadena - Property Id: 98932



This modern two-bedroom condominium sits in a quiet 8-unit owner occupied complex. It's nestled in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood of Pasadena. Extremely accessible to an abundance of shopping, you walk and dine to downtown recreational facilities (South Lake District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Rose Bowl).

LOCAL AMENITIES/SERVICES:

South Lake District, home to many dining and shopping facilities, is within walking distance

Minutes away from the 110, 134, and 210 freeways

Minutes away from public transportation (metro station)

Nearby shopping: Target, Pavillions, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Macy's (walkable distance)



Property amenities:



Carport

Cooling System: central

Electricity not included in rent

Flooring: Hardwood

Flooring: Tile

Gas not included in rent

Heating system: Heat: forced air

Laundry: Shared

Near Transportation

Parking Spaces: 1



Unit amenities:

Additional Storage

Balcony

Granite countertop

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Stainless steel appliances

No Dogs Allowed



