Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

288 s oak knoll

288 South Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

288 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 bedroom furnished condo heart of Pasadena - Property Id: 98932

This modern two-bedroom condominium sits in a quiet 8-unit owner occupied complex. It's nestled in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood of Pasadena. Extremely accessible to an abundance of shopping, you walk and dine to downtown recreational facilities (South Lake District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Rose Bowl).
LOCAL AMENITIES/SERVICES:
South Lake District, home to many dining and shopping facilities, is within walking distance
Minutes away from the 110, 134, and 210 freeways
Minutes away from public transportation (metro station)
Nearby shopping: Target, Pavillions, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Macy's (walkable distance)

Property amenities:

Carport
Cooling System: central
Electricity not included in rent
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Tile
Gas not included in rent
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: Shared
Near Transportation
Parking Spaces: 1

Unit amenities:
Additional Storage
Balcony
Granite countertop
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Stainless steel appliances
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98932
Property Id 98932

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4686353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 s oak knoll have any available units?
288 s oak knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 s oak knoll have?
Some of 288 s oak knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 s oak knoll currently offering any rent specials?
288 s oak knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 s oak knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 s oak knoll is pet friendly.
Does 288 s oak knoll offer parking?
Yes, 288 s oak knoll offers parking.
Does 288 s oak knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 s oak knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 s oak knoll have a pool?
No, 288 s oak knoll does not have a pool.
Does 288 s oak knoll have accessible units?
No, 288 s oak knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 288 s oak knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 s oak knoll has units with dishwashers.
