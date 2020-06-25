288 s oak knoll

Amenities
2 bedroom furnished condo heart of Pasadena - Property Id: 98932
This modern two-bedroom condominium sits in a quiet 8-unit owner occupied complex. It's nestled in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood of Pasadena. Extremely accessible to an abundance of shopping, you walk and dine to downtown recreational facilities (South Lake District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Rose Bowl).
LOCAL AMENITIES/SERVICES:
South Lake District, home to many dining and shopping facilities, is within walking distance
Minutes away from the 110, 134, and 210 freeways
Minutes away from public transportation (metro station)
Nearby shopping: Target, Pavillions, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Macy's (walkable distance)
Property amenities:
Carport
Cooling System: central
Electricity not included in rent
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Tile
Gas not included in rent
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: Shared
Near Transportation
Parking Spaces: 1
Unit amenities:
Additional Storage
Balcony
Granite countertop
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Stainless steel appliances
No Dogs Allowed
