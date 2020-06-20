All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 286 N Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
286 N Madison Avenue
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

286 N Madison Avenue

286 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 North Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
This townhouse-style condominium represents the best of sophisticated Pasadena living; walking-close to the Playhouse District with shopping, dining and entertainment. Charming, well-maintained complex with green courtyards, elevator access, and subterranean parking. There are beautiful bamboo floors on the first level with BRAND NEW carpets. Two separate patios, one at the entry, another off the dining room and kitchen has a patio and garden area. Very quiet back of the complex location. Complex is a striking Mediterranean style with green courtyards, and soaring architecture. A pleasure to show. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 N Madison Avenue have any available units?
286 N Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 N Madison Avenue have?
Some of 286 N Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 N Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
286 N Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 N Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 286 N Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 286 N Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 286 N Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 286 N Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 N Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 N Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 286 N Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 286 N Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 286 N Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 286 N Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 N Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton