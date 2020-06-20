286 N Madison Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking elevator courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

This townhouse-style condominium represents the best of sophisticated Pasadena living; walking-close to the Playhouse District with shopping, dining and entertainment. Charming, well-maintained complex with green courtyards, elevator access, and subterranean parking. There are beautiful bamboo floors on the first level with BRAND NEW carpets. Two separate patios, one at the entry, another off the dining room and kitchen has a patio and garden area. Very quiet back of the complex location. Complex is a striking Mediterranean style with green courtyards, and soaring architecture. A pleasure to show. Water and trash included.