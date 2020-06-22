277 Pleasant Street

Amenities

This light-filled 1 bedroom unit on a tree-lined street in a desirable area of Pasadena has been remodeled throughout, with an updated kitchen, master bathroom & 1/2 bathroom. There's Corian kitchen countertops with lots of cabinet space, & the bathrooms have granite countertops. With almost 900 square feet of living area, storage spaces are ample - a walk-in closet AND wall closet in the bedroom & a walk-in pantry. Entertain guest with the additional kitchen space at one end of the room & ample dining room area at the other end. Updates include the recessed lighting & bedroom ceiling fan. The community laundry room is steps away. The complex amenities include 1 reserved parking space, pool, sauna, remodeled fitness center, designated bike storage room in the garage, secured lobby access, a large common courtyard and additional storage locker. Enjoy the mountain and tree-top views from your large private balcony. Enjoy the best of both worlds - a serene neighborhood close to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado mall, Metro Gold Line stations, 210/110 freeways, & the South Lake shopping area with trendy shops, entertainment & dining. Enjoy the best that Pasadena has to offer!

Landlord pays water, gardening & trash-tenant pays electricity. Security deposit negotiable, at least 1 month's rent. HoA limit 2 pets, 30 lbs max. Renter’s insurance required. No smoking of any kind please. Landlord requires verifiable household income of $5,750+/month.