Pasadena, CA
277 Pleasant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

277 Pleasant Street

277 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

277 Pleasant Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
sauna
This light-filled 1 bedroom unit on a tree-lined street in a desirable area of Pasadena has been remodeled throughout, with an updated kitchen, master bathroom & 1/2 bathroom. There's Corian kitchen countertops with lots of cabinet space, & the bathrooms have granite countertops. With almost 900 square feet of living area, storage spaces are ample - a walk-in closet AND wall closet in the bedroom & a walk-in pantry. Entertain guest with the additional kitchen space at one end of the room & ample dining room area at the other end. Updates include the recessed lighting & bedroom ceiling fan. The community laundry room is steps away. The complex amenities include 1 reserved parking space, pool, sauna, remodeled fitness center, designated bike storage room in the garage, secured lobby access, a large common courtyard and additional storage locker. Enjoy the mountain and tree-top views from your large private balcony. Enjoy the best of both worlds - a serene neighborhood close to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado mall, Metro Gold Line stations, 210/110 freeways, & the South Lake shopping area with trendy shops, entertainment & dining. Enjoy the best that Pasadena has to offer!
Landlord pays water, gardening & trash-tenant pays electricity. Security deposit negotiable, at least 1 month's rent. HoA limit 2 pets, 30 lbs max. Renter’s insurance required. No smoking of any kind please. Landlord requires verifiable household income of $5,750+/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Pleasant Street have any available units?
277 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 277 Pleasant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 277 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 277 Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 277 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Pleasant Street have a pool?
Yes, 277 Pleasant Street has a pool.
Does 277 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 277 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.
