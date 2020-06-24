All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2535 Whitefield Rd.

2535 Whitefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Victory Park

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Elegantly furnished, large 1-bedroom apartments are in a renovated, quaint 4-unit building in a quiet residential neighborhood in Pasadena. Close to Cal Tech, the Rose Bowl, NASAs JPL, Old Town Pasadena, with convenient access to the 210 Freeway and only 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles and Burbank.

Each fully furnished apartment is 750 sq. ft, with large living room, bedroom, bathroom, and separate dining room. The fully-stocked kitchen has a gas stove, full size refrigerator, microwave, coffee-maker, all dishes, utensils and pots and pans. All utilities included, free WIFI, and DirecTV. Queen beds and sofa bed in most units. Suitable for 2-3 people.

Security deposit of $500 required. $150 one-time cleaning fee charged for each stay regardless of length. Monthly preferred, but partial months available at times. These units are not sublets, so they do not contain owners or other peoples belongings.

Contact for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have any available units?
2535 Whitefield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have?
Some of 2535 Whitefield Rd.'s amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Whitefield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Whitefield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Whitefield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. offer parking?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have a pool?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Whitefield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Whitefield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
