248 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful historic luxury apartment located close to Old Town Pasadena, freeways, shopping, and restaurants features a large 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. The apartment features a large dramatic living room with vaulted beamed ceilings and pillars with wood burning fireplace, large french doors and hardwood floors throughout. Offers a spacious separate formal dining room, stainless steel appliances in the large inviting kitchen with breakfast area. Baths are updated with claw foot tub, shower, and beautiful vanities. The unit also has central air, and laundry within the unit. Further, the unit has plenty of natural light. Private setting on beautiful Ambassador West campus grounds. Pathways lead to beautiful gardens, rolling lawns, streams and koi ponds. Only four units in the building, very private. There will be two assigned parking spaces, uncovered.