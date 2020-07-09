All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
248 S Orange Grove Boulevard
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

248 S Orange Grove Boulevard

248 Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

248 Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful historic luxury apartment located close to Old Town Pasadena, freeways, shopping, and restaurants features a large 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. The apartment features a large dramatic living room with vaulted beamed ceilings and pillars with wood burning fireplace, large french doors and hardwood floors throughout. Offers a spacious separate formal dining room, stainless steel appliances in the large inviting kitchen with breakfast area. Baths are updated with claw foot tub, shower, and beautiful vanities. The unit also has central air, and laundry within the unit. Further, the unit has plenty of natural light. Private setting on beautiful Ambassador West campus grounds. Pathways lead to beautiful gardens, rolling lawns, streams and koi ponds. Only four units in the building, very private. There will be two assigned parking spaces, uncovered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
248 S Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
248 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 S Orange Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton