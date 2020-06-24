All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

248 N Chester Avenue

248 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

248 North Chester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Remodeled 1bed/1bath house with 2-carport parking in Pasadena. Central A/C air-conditioning & central heating system. Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven. Laundry room with hookups for tenants' own machines. Bedroom has a closet with built-in cabinets and hangers. Lots of storage cabinets inside the house. Extremely convenient location: close to Pasadena City College (PCC), old town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), shopping malls, plazas, restaurants on Colorado Blvd, and also the I-210 freeway. Must see to appreciate this lovely unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 N Chester Avenue have any available units?
248 N Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 N Chester Avenue have?
Some of 248 N Chester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 N Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
248 N Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 N Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 248 N Chester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 248 N Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 248 N Chester Avenue offers parking.
Does 248 N Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 N Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 N Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 248 N Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 248 N Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 248 N Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 248 N Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 N Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
