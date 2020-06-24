248 N Chester Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled 1bed/1bath house with 2-carport parking in Pasadena. Central A/C air-conditioning & central heating system. Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven. Laundry room with hookups for tenants' own machines. Bedroom has a closet with built-in cabinets and hangers. Lots of storage cabinets inside the house. Extremely convenient location: close to Pasadena City College (PCC), old town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), shopping malls, plazas, restaurants on Colorado Blvd, and also the I-210 freeway. Must see to appreciate this lovely unit!