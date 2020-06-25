All apartments in Pasadena
Location

246 Alpine Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
refrigerator
Location, Location, Location. This cute two story CONDO located in a well sought after family oriented neighborhood in the south of the city of Pasadena. Walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and the Pasadena Art Center. Close to Cal TECH, Pasadena City College. Easy access to Freeway 210/110/5 and 134, bus and metro routes. The kitchen and bathroom have been newly renovated. New painting throughout the unit has been just completed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Entry to the complex is via a security gate with key/code. Two car assigned parking are available in the basement which is gated with elevator access to the unit. there is ample street parking for guests. MUST SEE. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Alpine Street have any available units?
246 Alpine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Alpine Street have?
Some of 246 Alpine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Alpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Alpine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Alpine Street pet-friendly?
No, 246 Alpine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 246 Alpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 246 Alpine Street offers parking.
Does 246 Alpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Alpine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Alpine Street have a pool?
No, 246 Alpine Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 Alpine Street have accessible units?
No, 246 Alpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Alpine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Alpine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

