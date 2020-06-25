246 Alpine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Location, Location, Location. This cute two story CONDO located in a well sought after family oriented neighborhood in the south of the city of Pasadena. Walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and the Pasadena Art Center. Close to Cal TECH, Pasadena City College. Easy access to Freeway 210/110/5 and 134, bus and metro routes. The kitchen and bathroom have been newly renovated. New painting throughout the unit has been just completed. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Entry to the complex is via a security gate with key/code. Two car assigned parking are available in the basement which is gated with elevator access to the unit. there is ample street parking for guests. MUST SEE. MUST SEE!