221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202

Amenities
Spacious 2bed/2bath Condo in prime Pasadena Area with Washer/Dryer hookup and Refrigerator! - Large 2bed/2bath condo in Madison Heights in a quiet, secure building . Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Living room has a fireplace and engineered wood floors. Master bedroom with walk-in closets. 2 huge balconies for your BBQ grill and enjoying meals al fresco. In unit laundry and large storage closets. Central AC, 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Community pool. Great location near South Lake Shopping District, Caltech, PCC, Art Center, Pasadena Playhouse District and Old Town Pasadena. Bring your pets! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included without Warranty.
Furry friends welcome! Pet rent $50.00 per month, up to 2. Service animals welcome.
(RLNE5343069)