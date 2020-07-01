221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2bed/2bath Condo in prime Pasadena Area with Washer/Dryer hookup and Refrigerator! - Large 2bed/2bath condo in Madison Heights in a quiet, secure building . Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Living room has a fireplace and engineered wood floors. Master bedroom with walk-in closets. 2 huge balconies for your BBQ grill and enjoying meals al fresco. In unit laundry and large storage closets. Central AC, 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Community pool. Great location near South Lake Shopping District, Caltech, PCC, Art Center, Pasadena Playhouse District and Old Town Pasadena. Bring your pets! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included without Warranty.



Furry friends welcome! Pet rent $50.00 per month, up to 2. Service animals welcome.



