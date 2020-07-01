All apartments in Pasadena
221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202

221 South Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2bed/2bath Condo in prime Pasadena Area with Washer/Dryer hookup and Refrigerator! - Large 2bed/2bath condo in Madison Heights in a quiet, secure building . Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Living room has a fireplace and engineered wood floors. Master bedroom with walk-in closets. 2 huge balconies for your BBQ grill and enjoying meals al fresco. In unit laundry and large storage closets. Central AC, 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Community pool. Great location near South Lake Shopping District, Caltech, PCC, Art Center, Pasadena Playhouse District and Old Town Pasadena. Bring your pets! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included without Warranty.

Furry friends welcome! Pet rent $50.00 per month, up to 2. Service animals welcome.

(RLNE5343069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have any available units?
221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have?
Some of 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 is pet friendly.
Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 offer parking?
Yes, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 offers parking.
Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have a pool?
Yes, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 has a pool.
Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 S Oak Knoll Ave #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

