Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

2123 Brigden Road

2123 Brigden Road · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA 91104
Brigden Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling traditional style home situated in highly desirable Brigden Ranch. Walking through the front door you will instantly notice
the pride of ownership. Large formal living room w/original hardwood floors offers a gas fireplace. Off of the central hallway
there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and an additional 3/4 bath.
Updated kitchen offers top of the line Bosch stainless appliances as well as light maple cabinets. Huge Family room off of the
kitchen with custom built in cabinets and French doors that lead you into the backyard. The backyard is the perfect backdrop for
entertaining or just relaxing with a cup of coffee. There is a detached 2 car garage that has a workshop/storage space behind it.
Long driveway offers more than enough parking space. Home offers a brand new roof, central air and heat, inside laundry, which
includes a washer and dryer, original hardwood floors and fresh new paint throughout the interior. Don't miss this opportunity to
get into a very coveted neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Brigden Road have any available units?
2123 Brigden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Brigden Road have?
Some of 2123 Brigden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Brigden Road currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Brigden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Brigden Road pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Brigden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2123 Brigden Road offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Brigden Road offers parking.
Does 2123 Brigden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Brigden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Brigden Road have a pool?
No, 2123 Brigden Road does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Brigden Road have accessible units?
No, 2123 Brigden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Brigden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Brigden Road does not have units with dishwashers.

