2123 Brigden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Darling traditional style home situated in highly desirable Brigden Ranch. Walking through the front door you will instantly notice

the pride of ownership. Large formal living room w/original hardwood floors offers a gas fireplace. Off of the central hallway

there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and an additional 3/4 bath.

Updated kitchen offers top of the line Bosch stainless appliances as well as light maple cabinets. Huge Family room off of the

kitchen with custom built in cabinets and French doors that lead you into the backyard. The backyard is the perfect backdrop for

entertaining or just relaxing with a cup of coffee. There is a detached 2 car garage that has a workshop/storage space behind it.

Long driveway offers more than enough parking space. Home offers a brand new roof, central air and heat, inside laundry, which

includes a washer and dryer, original hardwood floors and fresh new paint throughout the interior. Don't miss this opportunity to

get into a very coveted neighborhood!