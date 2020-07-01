2123 Brigden Road

Amenities
Darling traditional style home situated in highly desirable Brigden Ranch. Walking through the front door you will instantly notice
the pride of ownership. Large formal living room w/original hardwood floors offers a gas fireplace. Off of the central hallway
there are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and an additional 3/4 bath.
Updated kitchen offers top of the line Bosch stainless appliances as well as light maple cabinets. Huge Family room off of the
kitchen with custom built in cabinets and French doors that lead you into the backyard. The backyard is the perfect backdrop for
entertaining or just relaxing with a cup of coffee. There is a detached 2 car garage that has a workshop/storage space behind it.
Long driveway offers more than enough parking space. Home offers a brand new roof, central air and heat, inside laundry, which
includes a washer and dryer, original hardwood floors and fresh new paint throughout the interior. Don't miss this opportunity to
get into a very coveted neighborhood!