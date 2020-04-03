Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and see for yourself this admirable 1,700-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly Jefferson Park neighborhood in Pasadena now!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1-car detached garage.



The bright and airy interior features polished hardwood, chic recessed/suspended lighting, tiled and laminate floor in the bathroom, French door and large windows with curtains that bathed the rooms in natural light during daytime. Its large horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine dark-tone wood cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; tiled countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with large vanity cabinet and dual-sink vessel vanity both surmounted by framed mirrors, bathtub, and shower stall enclosed in a frameless glass panel.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with centralized A/C.



Small to medium-sized pets are welcome, however, we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant pays for electricity, water, and gas. The landlord will handle the landscaping and cleaning - every week.



The exterior feature includes a patio, well-manicured front and back yard, and garden --- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard.



The home is also close to public transportation, especially close to the train station!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uVpzMuyo1t5



Bike Score: 75



1655 Monte Vista Street is Very Bikeable so most errands can be done easier on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



1655 Monte Vista Street is approximately a 10-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Allen Station stop.



Nearby parks: Jefferson Recreation Cent



