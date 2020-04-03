All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1655 Monte Vista Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

1655 Monte Vista Street

1655 Monte Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Monte Vista Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this admirable 1,700-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly Jefferson Park neighborhood in Pasadena now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1-car detached garage.

The bright and airy interior features polished hardwood, chic recessed/suspended lighting, tiled and laminate floor in the bathroom, French door and large windows with curtains that bathed the rooms in natural light during daytime. Its large horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine dark-tone wood cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; tiled countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms are furnished with large vanity cabinet and dual-sink vessel vanity both surmounted by framed mirrors, bathtub, and shower stall enclosed in a frameless glass panel.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with centralized A/C.

Small to medium-sized pets are welcome, however, we ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant pays for electricity, water, and gas. The landlord will handle the landscaping and cleaning - every week.

The exterior feature includes a patio, well-manicured front and back yard, and garden --- perfect spots for relaxation or doing some outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard.

The home is also close to public transportation, especially close to the train station!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uVpzMuyo1t5

Bike Score: 75

1655 Monte Vista Street is Very Bikeable so most errands can be done easier on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

1655 Monte Vista Street is approximately a 10-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Allen Station stop.

Nearby parks: Jefferson Recreation Cent

(RLNE5149427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Monte Vista Street have any available units?
1655 Monte Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Monte Vista Street have?
Some of 1655 Monte Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Monte Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Monte Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Monte Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Monte Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Monte Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Monte Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1655 Monte Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Monte Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Monte Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1655 Monte Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Monte Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1655 Monte Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Monte Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Monte Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
