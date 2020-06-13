163 N Marengo Ave

Amenities

This perfect home sitsjustone block from the Old Pasadena square.Nearby youll find tons of great options for shopping, dining, and entertainment, including an antique mall andhistoric Pasadena Memorial Park.Perks include a pool, hot tub, gym, and business center.Youre also just minutes from major freeways, bringing you to all the magic Los Angeles has to offer. Or stay at home and enjoy a cup of coffee on your ownprivate balcony.



Unit Amenities Include:



* In-Unit Laundry

* Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Private Balcony



Building Amenities Include:



* Fitness Center

* Business Center

* Pool + Hot Tub

* Parking

* Pet-Friendly