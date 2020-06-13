All apartments in Pasadena
163 N Marengo Ave
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:44 AM

163 N Marengo Ave

163 North Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

163 North Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
This perfect home sitsjustone block from the Old Pasadena square.Nearby youll find tons of great options for shopping, dining, and entertainment, including an antique mall andhistoric Pasadena Memorial Park.Perks include a pool, hot tub, gym, and business center.Youre also just minutes from major freeways, bringing you to all the magic Los Angeles has to offer. Or stay at home and enjoy a cup of coffee on your ownprivate balcony.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Private Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Fitness Center
* Business Center
* Pool + Hot Tub
* Parking
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 N Marengo Ave have any available units?
163 N Marengo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 N Marengo Ave have?
Some of 163 N Marengo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 N Marengo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
163 N Marengo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 N Marengo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 N Marengo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 163 N Marengo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 163 N Marengo Ave offers parking.
Does 163 N Marengo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 N Marengo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 N Marengo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 163 N Marengo Ave has a pool.
Does 163 N Marengo Ave have accessible units?
No, 163 N Marengo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 163 N Marengo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 N Marengo Ave has units with dishwashers.
