Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This house is located in central downtown of Pasadena, the unit #7 is 1 bedroom, 1bathroom, with wood floor in living-room, wall-in air conditioner, and gas heater. Assigned one parking space detached the building. The community is very quiet and beautiful area. Close to shopping mall, restaurant, and Pasadena City College. Welcome to view the house and I believe you will love it.