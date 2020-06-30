All apartments in Pasadena
1159 Steuben Street

1159 Steuben Street · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Steuben Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located just blocks away from Caltech and Pasadena City College, you'll find this stunning three-story townhouse in a beautifully maintained four-unit complex. Upon entry, find the spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and handsome fireplace. Adjacent to the living room, the dining room overlooks a peaceful, private patio. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor as well. The functional kitchen is tidy and efficient and includes a laundry area. Beyond the kitchen, a staircaseleads to the 2-car subterranean garage. Upstairs you will find the master en suite with abundant storage space and large bright windows. The second floor also includes a functional loft area, perfect as a game room or extra sitting area. Finally, the third floor boasts two spacious bedrooms that share a 3/4 bathroom. The brick balcony completes the third floor and features breathtaking views of Pasadena.  The lease includes water, trash, and common area maintenance paid by the landlord, aswell as the stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Make an appointment to view this wonderful property today! This home will not last long!  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Steuben Street have any available units?
1159 Steuben Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 Steuben Street have?
Some of 1159 Steuben Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Steuben Street currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Steuben Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Steuben Street pet-friendly?
No, 1159 Steuben Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1159 Steuben Street offer parking?
Yes, 1159 Steuben Street offers parking.
Does 1159 Steuben Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1159 Steuben Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Steuben Street have a pool?
No, 1159 Steuben Street does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Steuben Street have accessible units?
No, 1159 Steuben Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Steuben Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Steuben Street has units with dishwashers.

