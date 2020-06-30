1159 Steuben Street

Amenities

Located just blocks away from Caltech and Pasadena City College, you'll find this stunning three-story townhouse in a beautifully maintained four-unit complex. Upon entry, find the spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and handsome fireplace. Adjacent to the living room, the dining room overlooks a peaceful, private patio. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor as well. The functional kitchen is tidy and efficient and includes a laundry area. Beyond the kitchen, a staircaseleads to the 2-car subterranean garage. Upstairs you will find the master en suite with abundant storage space and large bright windows. The second floor also includes a functional loft area, perfect as a game room or extra sitting area. Finally, the third floor boasts two spacious bedrooms that share a 3/4 bathroom. The brick balcony completes the third floor and features breathtaking views of Pasadena. The lease includes water, trash, and common area maintenance paid by the landlord, aswell as the stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Make an appointment to view this wonderful property today! This home will not last long!