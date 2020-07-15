All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

1134 Wabash Street

1134 Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Wabash Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to 1134 Wabash in lovely Pasadena CA. This beautifully remodeled home features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 1900 square feet of living space. Located in the beautiful city of Pasadena with close proximity to the Rosebowl and JPL, the home has many upgrades like dual-pane windows, wood floors, SubZero refrigerator, Wolf oven/cooktop, and Bosh dishwasher. Other upgrades include custom kitchen cabinets, completely remodeled bathrooms, a security camera system, new roof, gutters and a beautiful new pool. This home can be rented furnished and not furnished along with a 6-month lease term consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Wabash Street have any available units?
1134 Wabash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Wabash Street have?
Some of 1134 Wabash Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Wabash Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Wabash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Wabash Street pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Wabash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1134 Wabash Street offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Wabash Street offers parking.
Does 1134 Wabash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Wabash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Wabash Street have a pool?
Yes, 1134 Wabash Street has a pool.
Does 1134 Wabash Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Wabash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Wabash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Wabash Street has units with dishwashers.
